King Charles III wrote for Vatican newspaper on St. John Henry Newman

September 09, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: As King Charles III ascends to the throne, Vatican News reproduces an article that he wrote for L’Osservatore Romano on the eve of the canonization of Cardinal Newman.

