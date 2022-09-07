Catholic World News

17 accused Buffalo priests reinstated to ministry

September 07, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: Seventeen Buffalo priests, suspended after being accused of sexually abusing minors, have been restored to ministry since 2018. The diocese claims that the allegations, upon investigation, were not substantiated; critics contend there has been insufficient transparency.

