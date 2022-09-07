Catholic World News

California assisted-suicide law violates free speech rights of objecting doctors, court rules

September 07, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: “The ultimate outcome of this requirement is that non-participating providers are compelled to participate in the Act through this documentation requirement, despite their objections to assisted suicide,” a federal district court ruled, as it decided that California cannot force Christian doctors to participate in assisted suicide.

