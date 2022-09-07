Catholic World News

Jesuits remain in Mexican mountains after priests’ killings

September 07, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: Two Jesuits were recently murdered, and two others injured, in a mountain community in northern Mexico; a local drug gang is suspected in the attack. Other members of the order remain in the area and are protected by military escorts.

