Chinese leader to visit Kazakhstan; possible meeting with Pope?

September 06, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: Chinese President Xi Jinping will be in Kazakhstan next week, while Pope Francis is scheduled to be in the country—raising the possibility of a meeting between the Pontiff and the Chinese leader.



Xi is scheduled to meet with Kazakhstan’s President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev on September 14. Pope Francis is expected in the country from September 13-15, to participate in the 7th Congress of Leaders of World and Traditional Religions.



The Vatican has not mentioned any possibility of a meeting between Xi and the Pope. The Vatican is currently negotiating with Beijing about the possible extension of a secret accord governing the appointment of new Chinese bishops.

