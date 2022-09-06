Catholic World News

Number of Catholic institutions with union representation grows

September 06, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: More than 600 Catholic institutions in the US have at least some employees represented by unions, according to the report. Half of them work for hospitals and nursing homes.

