Cardinal Zenari: Let’s not allow Syria to become a ‘beggar-nation’

September 06, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: “Let’s give a voice to Syria,” said Cardinal Mario Zenari, apostolic nuncio to Syria, as he reflected on the devastation wrought by the Syrian civil war. “Syria has no voice. It has lost everything, and hope is dying.”

