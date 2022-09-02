Catholic World News

Ecumenical Patriarch calls for restoration of ‘shattered image of creation’

September 02, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: On September 1—observed as a day of prayer for creation in the Orthodox churches since 1989—Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew of Constantinople, who holds a primacy of honor among the Orthodox churches, addressed the World Council of Churches (WCC).



350 Protestant and Orthodox communities are members of the WCC, which was founded in 1948.

