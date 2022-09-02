Catholic World News

Pope Francis on death penalty: ‘Thou shalt not kill’ applies to the guilty as well as the innocent

September 02, 2022

» Continue to this story on Vatican News

CWN Editor's Note: The Pope’s prayer intention for September is “that the death penalty, which attacks the dignity of the human person, may be legally abolished in every country.”



“Capital punishment offers no justice to victims, but rather encourages revenge,” the Pope said in a video on the prayer intention. “And it prevents any possibility of undoing a possible miscarriage of justice.”



“In the light of the Gospel, the death penalty is unacceptable, because the commandment ‘Thou shalt not kill’ refers to both the innocent and the guilty,” he added, as he described efforts to abolish the death penalty worldwide as a “sign of hope.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!