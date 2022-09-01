Catholic World News

Papal prayer intention for September: abolition of the death penalty

September 01, 2022

» Continue to this story on Pope's Worldwide Prayer Network

CWN Editor's Note: The Pope’s September 2022 prayer intention, disseminated by the Pope’s Worldwide Prayer Network (Apostleship of Prayer), is “we pray that the death penalty, which attacks the dignity of the human person, may be legally abolished in every country.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!