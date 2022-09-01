Catholic World News

Kidnapped nun from Louisiana found alive after 4 months, now in US hands

September 01, 2022

» Continue to this story on New Orleans Times-Picayune

CWN Editor's Note: Marianite Sister Suellen Tennyson, 83, was kidnapped in the West African nation of Burkina Faso (map) and is now safe in Niamey, the capital of Niger (map).

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

