Catholic World News

New Orleans nun kidnapped in Burkina Faso

April 06, 2022

» Continue to this story on Clarion Herald

CWN Editor's Note: Sister Suellen Tennyson, 83, a missionary in Burkina Faso (map) since 2014, was kidnapped on the night of April 4-5.



“For many years, Sister Suellen ministered to the people of the Archdiocese of New Orleans with great joy,” said Archbishop Gregory Aymond of New Orleans. “Today, we express our sadness and shock at her abduction and offer our prayers for her safe return. Please join me in praying for Sister Suellen, the Marianite Sisters of the Holy Cross, and all who know and love her during this difficult time.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!