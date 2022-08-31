Catholic World News

A Catholic podcasting star says theocracy is not the way

August 31, 2022

» Continue to this story on New York Times

CWN Editor's Note: Father Mike Schmitz, 47, is a priest of the Diocese of Duluth and a leading podcaster. During his interview with the New York Times, he discussed abortion and other topics.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!