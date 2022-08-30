Catholic World News

German report shows accused priests were transferred, abused again

August 30, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: A report on the handling of abuse cases in a German diocese shows a familiar pattern: For years, priests accused of sexual abuse were transferred to new assignments—in that diocese (Trier) or another—where in many cases they were charged with new offenses.

