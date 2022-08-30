Catholic World News

Proposition 1 is ‘worst-case scenario for abortion in California,’ bishops warn

August 30, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: Proposition 1, which will be voted on in November, “is an expensive and misleading ballot measure that allows unlimited late-term abortions — for any reason, at any time, even moments before birth, paid for by tax dollars,” the California Catholic Conference warned.

