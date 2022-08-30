Catholic World News

Pope Francis and new cardinals visit Benedict XVI

August 30, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: Following the creation of 20 new cardinals, Pope Francis introduced the cardinals to Pope-emeritus Benedict XVI.



The cardinals received the blessing of the Pope and his predecessor, and all prayed the Salve Regina.

