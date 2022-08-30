Catholic World News

Ukraine is on the brink of a nuclear disaster, Major Archbishop warns

August 30, 2022

» Continue to this story on Ukrainian Greek Catholic Church

CWN Editor's Note: In March, Russian troops took control of the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant in Ukraine.



“The events surrounding the Zaporizhzhia NPP are of the utmost concern,” the Ukrainian Greek Catholic Church said in a summary of remarks by Major Archbishop Sviatoslav Shevchuk. “Although it is located in the occupied territory, the enemy is constantly shelling it.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!