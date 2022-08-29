Catholic World News

Salvadoran cardinal sees ‘very confused, delicate’ situation in country’s emergency

August 29, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: Cardinal Gregorio Rosa Chavez described the situation in El Salvador as “very confused, delicate,” during the state of emergency declared by President Nayib Bukele.



The presidential order came in response to a wave of gang killings. According to human-rights groups, as many as 50,000 people have been detained because of suspected gang connections.

