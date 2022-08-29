Catholic World News

‘A true Salesian’: papal praise for Italian priest who baptized him

August 29, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: On August 26, Pope Francis received pilgrims from the Diocese of Lodi in Lombardy (map). The Pontiff paid tribute to Father Enrico Pozzoli, a Salesian missionary from Lodi who baptized him and later helped “the future Pope’s parents accept his decision to become a priest,” according to Vatican News.

