Be ‘women of the Word’ like Mary: papal remarks to Canossians

August 29, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: On August 26, Pope Francis received participants in the general chapter of the Canossian Daughters of Charity, an institute founded by St. Magdalene of Canossa (1774-1835).

