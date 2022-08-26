Catholic World News

Swiss bishops’ Synod report: Church denies equality to women and excludes LGBT people

August 26, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: “Several official Church positions on the role of women in Church and society, on sexuality and lifestyles are perceived as pejorative and exclusionary,” the Swiss Bishops’ Conference stated in its report on diocesan synod consultations.

