May St. Nerses be declared patron saint of Christian unity: Armenian Catholic bishops

August 26, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: The bishops of the Armenian Catholic Church—an Eastern Catholic church in full communion with the Holy See—have proposed that St. Nerses IV the Gracious be declared the patron saint of Christian unity.



The 12th-century saint sought restoration of full communion between the Catholic Church, the Orthodox churches, and the Armenian Apostolic Church, which ceased to be in full communion with the Holy See following the Council of Chalcedon (451).

