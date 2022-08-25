Catholic World News

Pontiff receives former Mongolian leader

August 25, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: On August 24, Pope Francis received former President Nambaryn Enkhbayar of Mongolia.



In a 2009 address, Pope Benedict praised the respect for religious freedom shown by Enkhbayar and the Mongolian government.

