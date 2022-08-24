Catholic World News

Kidnapped nuns freed in Nigeria: police

August 24, 2022

» Continue to this story on AFP

CWN Editor's Note: Four women religious, members of the Sisters of Jesus the Savior, were kidnapped in southeast Nigeria on August 21. They have been released unharmed, said police.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!