Catholic World News

Four nuns kidnapped in Nigeria

August 22, 2022

» Continue to this story on Fides

CWN Editor's Note: Four women religious, members of the Sisters of Jesus the Savior, were kidnapped in southeast Nigeria on August 21.



Sisters Johannes Nwodo, Christabel Echemazu, Liberata Mbamalu, and Benita Agu were taken prisoner when their car was stopped by gunmen. The kidnapping of clerics and religious has become increasingly common in Nigeria, prompting Church leaders to challenge the government to provide security.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!