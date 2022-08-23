As Pope calls for dialogue, Nicaraguan police continue harassing Catholics

Catholic World News

August 23, 2022

» Continue to this story on CNS

CWN Editor's Note: On August 21,-police and paramilitary forces surrounded a parish in Masaya, a western Nicaraguan city of 190,000.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in.

All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!