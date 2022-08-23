Vatican official to lead Schoenstatt fathers
August 23, 2022
» Continue to this story on Dicastery for Laity, Family, and Life
CWN Editor's Note: The secretary of the Dicastery for Laity, Family, and Life has been elected superior general of the Schoenstatt Fathers, who are part of the Schoenstatt Apostolic Movement. Father Alexandre Awi Mello, 51, ISch, was ordained a Schoenstatt priest in 2001; Pope Francis named him secretary of the dicastery in 2017.
The beatification cause of Father Joseph Kentenich (1885-1968), the movement’s founder, was recently put on hold as abuse allegations are investigated.
For all current news, visit our News home page.
All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!