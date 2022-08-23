Catholic World News

Vatican official to lead Schoenstatt fathers

August 23, 2022

» Continue to this story on Dicastery for Laity, Family, and Life

CWN Editor's Note: The secretary of the Dicastery for Laity, Family, and Life has been elected superior general of the Schoenstatt Fathers, who are part of the Schoenstatt Apostolic Movement. Father Alexandre Awi Mello, 51, ISch, was ordained a Schoenstatt priest in 2001; Pope Francis named him secretary of the dicastery in 2017.



The beatification cause of Father Joseph Kentenich (1885-1968), the movement’s founder, was recently put on hold as abuse allegations are investigated.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!