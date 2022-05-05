Catholic World News

Schönstatt founder’s beatification cause put on hold

May 05, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: Bishop Stephan Ackermann of Trier, Germany, has announced the suspension of the beatification cause of Father Joseph Kentenich (1885-1968), the founder of the Schönstatt Apostolic Movement, as abuse allegations are investigated.



Following the bishop’s decision, Schönstatt published a statement, and its leader wrote a letter to members.

