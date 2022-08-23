Catholic World News

Ukrainian clergy say Russian occupiers target them with threats, violence

August 23, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: “Dozens of priests from the Orthodox Church of Ukraine, the country’s largest denomination, have been kidnapped or killed since the invasion began,” according to the report. Archbishop Evstratiy of Chernihiv said that “the hunt for Ukrainian Orthodox priests began in the first days of the war.”

