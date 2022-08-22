Catholic World News

US bishops’ committee chairman expresses solidarity with Maronite Church

August 22, 2022

» Continue to this story on USCCB

CWN Editor's Note: Archbishop Moussa El-Hage, the Maronite archbishop of Haifa and the Holy Land, was recently detained and interrogated by Lebanese security forces for eight hours.



Bishop David Malloy of Rockford (IL), chairman of the US bishops’ Committee on International Justice and Peace, described the detention as a “cause for alarm.” He added, “We also pray for the protection of the Church in Lebanon and its charitable work as it comes under increasing pressure ... May Lebanon prosper again and enjoy total sovereignty and lasting peace.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!