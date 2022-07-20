Catholic World News

Lebanese military court detains, questions archbishop for 8 hours

July 20, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: The Maronite Catholic Archbishop of Haifa and the Holy Land was detained and interrogated at the Lebanon-Israel border for eight hours.



Samir Geagea, a former Lebanese Minister of State, said that the Lebanese military court’s detention of Archbishop Moussa El-Hage was payback for Maronite Patriarch Bechara Boutros al-Rahi’s frequent criticism of current political leaders.

