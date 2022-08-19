Catholic World News

Wuhan hosts ‘official’ national assembly of Chinese Catholics

August 19, 2022

» Continue to this story on AsiaNews

CWN Editor's Note: The director of the State Religious Affairs Bureau said that the Church in China has “strengthened its ideological and political leadership, adhered to the principles of autonomy and independence of the Church under the banner of love of country and religion, [and] promoted the establishment of a Chinese ideology and theology,” according to the report.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!