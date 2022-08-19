Catholic World News

Idaho Supreme Court upholds state law banning most abortions

August 19, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: Justice Robin Brody, who wrote the 3-2 opinion, refused “to declare a right to abortion under the Idaho Constitution when — on its face — there is none.”



The Biden administration has filed suit against the law.

