‘The sea devours the coasts of Senegal,’ Vatican newspaper warns

August 19, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: L’Osservatore Romano devoted the most prominent front-page coverage in its August 18 edition to coastal erosion in Senegal (map) and other West African nations. Isabella Piro, the article’s author, praised a World Bank program that is seeking to address the erosion through dam construction, protective barriers, and reforestation. “Meanwhile the sea continues to advance,” Piro concluded.

