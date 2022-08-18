Catholic World News

Public-school enrollment dropping in US

August 18, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: American public schools lost 4% of their students during the lockdown years of 2020 and 2021, according to statistics furnished by Education Next.



The statistics show a dramatic drop in the percentage of school-age children enrolled in public schools. From the spring to the fall of 2021, that figure plummeted from 81% to 72%.

