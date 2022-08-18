Catholic World News

Georgia recognizes preborn babies’ personhood with tax credits for parents

August 18, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: “Parents can claim $3,000 for each preborn child in their 2022 taxes,” according to the report, which discusses recent guidance from the Georgia Department of Revenue.

