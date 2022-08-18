Catholic World News

Cardinal Dolan: As Jesus taught, Church must welcome, help newly arrived migrants

August 18, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: Reacting to the arrival of migrants bused from Texas, Cardinal Timothy Dolan of New York called on Catholics to see the migrants “with the eyes of Jesus. He’s the one who said to us, ‘When I was a stranger … an immigrant, you welcomed me.’”

