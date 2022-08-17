Catholic World News

Southern Baptists say denomination faces DOJ investigation

August 17, 2022

» Continue to this story on AP

CWN Editor's Note: An independent investigation, authorized by the leadership of the Southern Baptist Convention (the United States’ largest Protestant denomination), resulted in a 300-page report showing that leaders repeatedly ignored complaints of sexual abuse, and “even vilified” those making accusations against ministers.



The Convention’s executive committee then released a list of “alleged and convicted sexual abusers, compiled over several years unbeknownst to the Southern Baptist Convention Executive Committee board.”



The executive committee has now received a subpoena from the Justice Department.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!