Principal calls vandalism at Catholic school in Washington ‘a hate crime’

August 17, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: St. Anthony Catholic School in Washington, DC, has been vandalized twice since August 11. Since May 2020, there have been at least 160 acts of vandalism, arson, and other destruction at parishes and other Catholic sites in the United States.

