Catholic World News

Leading South African bishop supports ordaining married men to priesthood

August 17, 2022

» Continue to this story on National Catholic Reporter

CWN Editor's Note: Bishop Sithembele Sipuka of Mthatha is president of the Southern African Catholic Bishops’ Conference. In addition to expressing support for the ordination of married men, the prelate expressed concern that there are no African prelates who currently lead Vatican dicasteries.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!