Biden administration will not force gender mandate on religious schools

August 16, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: The Biden administration has announced that a plan to require all schools to provide facilities for “transgender” students will not apply to private religious schools.



The administration has ruled that any school which does not accommodate transgender students will not qualify for the National School Lunch program.

