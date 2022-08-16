Catholic World News

Nicaraguan government blocks religious procession

August 16, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: The government of Nicaragua refused to allow a religious procession through the streets of Managua, the nation’s capital, on August 13.



The Managua archdiocese, which has scheduled the procession and encouraged the faithful to “pray for the Church and Nicaragua,” announced that authorities had said the event could not be held “for reasons of internal security.”

