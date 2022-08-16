Catholic World News

Inside the Vatican-backed fund of big promises and small returns

August 16, 2022

» Continue to this story on Bloomberg

CWN Editor's Note: Bloomberg examines the troubled Laudato Si Challenge, an American corporation in which Cardinal Peter Turkson, former prefect of the Dicastery for Promoting Integral Human Development, was involved.



The article is also available on the website of Canada’s Financial Post.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!