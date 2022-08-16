Catholic World News

Nigeria: Priest, seminarian abducted near military checkpoint, ransom demanded

August 16, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: The abduction took place in Nigeria’s Enugu State (map), and the kidnappers demanded a ransom of 50 million Nigerian dollars ($117,000).

