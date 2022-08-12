Catholic World News

Spanish shrine where Our Lady of Fatima appeared to Sister Lucía is falling into ruin

August 12, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: The Shrine of the Apparitions of Our Lady of Fatima in Pontevedra, Spain, needs significant repairs—and the Spanish bishops’ conference has acquired the shrine from the World Apostolate of Fatima in Spain in an attempt to address the situation.



The Pontevedra apparitions (1925-26) are associated with the First Saturday devotion; they took place after the apparitions in Fátima, Portugal.

