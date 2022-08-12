Catholic World News

Cardinal Tomko’s love for service to Church recalled at funeral Mass

August 12, 2022

» Continue to this story on Vatican News

CWN Editor's Note: Cardinal Giovanni Battista Re, the Dean of the College of Cardinals, presided at the August 11 funeral Mass of Cardinal Jozef Tomko, who died on August 8.



Cardinal Tomko served in several Vatican positions, including Prefect of the Congregation for the Evangelization of Peoples (1985-2001).



Pope Francis was present at the Mass and presided over the final commendation. Earlier, the Pontiff had paid tribute to the Slovak prelate’s “great faith” and service.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!