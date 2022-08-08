Catholic World News

Italian bishop named president of Pontifical Academy for Theology

August 08, 2022

» Continue to this story on Vatican Press Office

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis has named Bishop Antonio Staglianò, until now bishop of Noto (Sicily), as president of the Pontifical Academy of Theology.



Founded in 1718, the Academy organizes lectures and conferences and publishes a journal. Bishop Staglianò succeeds Archbishop Ignazio Sanna, who was appointed president of the Academy in 2019, and is now 80 years old.





The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!