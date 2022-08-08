Catholic World News

Vatican newspaper draws attention to homelessness

August 08, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: The Vatican newspaper devoted the most prominent front-page coverage in its August 5 edition to the plight of the homeless.



The newspaper reported that “across the globe, the human and humanitarian drama of those without a fixed residence has numbers that cause one to shudder: 2020 statistics reveal that over 150 million people in the world are without a roof over their heads.”

