Pope could meet Russian Patriarch in Kazakhstan

August 03, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: The Vatican announcement that Pope Francis will travel to Kazakhstan in September raises the prospect of a possible second “summit meeting” between the Roman Pontiff and Russian Orthodox Patriarch Kirill.



The Pope will be attending the 7th Congress of Leaders of World and Traditional Religions in Kazakhstan. Patriarch Kirill reportedly intends to participate in the same event.

