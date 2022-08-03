Catholic World News

Bishops back ‘Save Our Sequoias Act’

August 03, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: Archbishop Paul Coakley of Oklahoma City, the chairman of the US bishops’ Committee on Domestic Justice and Human Development, has joined the chairman of the California bishops’ Environmental Stewardship Committee in calling for support of the Save Our Sequoias Act (H.R.8168), sponsored by Rep. Kevin McCarthy (R-CA).



The bill “would protect California’s giant sequoia trees and regenerate sequoia groves destroyed by wildfires,” the bishops wrote. “These majestic trees, larger than any other on earth and providing unique ecosystems where other plants and animals flourish, speak of the splendor of creation.”

